ASOS (ASC) Given New GBX 5,000 Price Target at Numis Securities

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target trimmed by Numis Securities from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group cut ASOS to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,725 ($74.81) to GBX 5,750 ($75.13) in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ASOS to a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,622.33 ($86.53).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,607 ($34.07) on Monday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 58.29 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 22,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,448 ($71.19), for a total transaction of £1,242,579.84 ($1,623,650.65).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

