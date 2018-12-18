ASOS (ASC) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 6,000 ($78.40). Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASOS from £100.41 ($131.20) to GBX 5,217 ($68.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,953.63 ($77.79).

LON ASC opened at GBX 2,672 ($34.91) on Tuesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.29 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 22,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,448 ($71.19), for a total value of £1,242,579.84 ($1,623,650.65).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

