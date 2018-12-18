ASOS (ASOMF) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was downgraded by Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ASOS has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

