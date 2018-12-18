Associated Banc Corp (ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del Sells 2,239 Shares

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $46,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,049.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Moral-Niles Christopher Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 19th, Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 96,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,552. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $307.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.04 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breogan Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Breogan Capital LP now owns 85,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

