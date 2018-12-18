Astronics Co. (ATRO) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 83.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Astronics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.97. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRO. BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Astronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Astronics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In related news, EVP James S. Kramer sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

