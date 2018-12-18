Asure Software (ASUR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.35

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 4402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Asure Software from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Asure Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The company has a market cap of $83.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Asure Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 629,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter valued at $2,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,817 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Asure Software by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

