Athabasca Oil (ATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.97

Shares of Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 692286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.26.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$255.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas William Ebbern acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Hangingstone asset in northeastern Alberta.

