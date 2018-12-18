Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) Tops One Day Volume of $7,695.00

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (CURRENCY:ABDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Atlantis Blue Digital Token token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Atlantis Blue Digital Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $7,695.00 worth of Atlantis Blue Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlantis Blue Digital Token has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.02268542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00147730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00182898 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028372 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028279 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token Profile

Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s total supply is 399,998,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Atlantis Blue Digital Token is /r/AtlantisBlueProject. Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official website is atlantisblue.org. Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @Atlantisbluedt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token Token Trading

Atlantis Blue Digital Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlantis Blue Digital Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlantis Blue Digital Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlantis Blue Digital Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

