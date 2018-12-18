AtriCure (ATRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

ATRC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 121.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

