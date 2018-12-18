AtriCure (ATRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

ATRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 259,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,450. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 958.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,366,000 after buying an additional 164,615 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

