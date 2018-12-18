Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUTL. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $31.34 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

