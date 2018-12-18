Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$11.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

