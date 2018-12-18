AutoZone (AZO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have $976.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, AutoZone’s adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, the figures witnessed year-over-year rise, driven by both Do-It-Yourself (DIY) retail and commercial (DIFM) businesses. For fiscal 2019, AutoZone is expected to witness year-over-year growth on the back of new programs in commercial business, store openings and improving online presence. Moreover, it frequently opens new stores and distribution centers to improve market coverage. However, continuous rise in capital and operating expenses due to frequent opening of distribution centers and wage expenses are concerns for AutoZone. Also, too much dependence on seasonality and weather conditions makes the company’s business vulnerable to irregular weather conditions. Year to date, shares of AutoZone have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $874.48.

NYSE:AZO opened at $854.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $590.76 and a 12-month high of $896.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 59.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.62, for a total transaction of $524,285.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total transaction of $18,487,422.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,918 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,777 shares of company stock worth $67,875,079. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,960,000 after acquiring an additional 127,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3,482.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

