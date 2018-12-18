Auxier Asset Management Buys Shares of 5,815 Andersons Inc (ANDE)

Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANDE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Andersons by 43.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Andersons by 4,996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Andersons by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Andersons by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Andersons by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Andersons stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $864.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.17. Andersons Inc has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). Andersons had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Andersons news, Director Stephen F. Dowdle purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $64,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at $122,755.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Irmen sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $186,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453 shares in the company, valued at $215,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

