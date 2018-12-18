Auxier Asset Management Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

