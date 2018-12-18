AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,822 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 627.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $347,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 23,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.87, for a total transaction of $4,354,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,453 shares of company stock worth $7,365,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $179.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $152.65 and a 52 week high of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 290 apartment communities containing 84,490 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

