Avangrid Inc (AGR) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 86.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 75.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 318,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth $18,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

AGR stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

