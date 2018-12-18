Avanti Communications Group (AVN) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of Avanti Communications Group PLC (LON:AVN) fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.54 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.54 ($0.03). 274,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 253,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.91 ($0.04).

About Avanti Communications Group (LON:AVN)

Avanti Communications Group PLC, a satellite operator, provides Ka-band satellite data communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers manage broadband packages for consumers and businesses; flexible managed services on multiple platforms; PURE product that supports satellite based data communications application on vendor's Ka-band hub; and systems integration and solutions to government.

