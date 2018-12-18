B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 30.2% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.6% in the third quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $925,600,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 33.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Netflix by 14.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 70,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $262.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.22 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 78,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $20,840,412.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,840,412.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $7,361,323.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $107,534,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a $315.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/b-riley-wealth-management-inc-buys-new-stake-in-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.