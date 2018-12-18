B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $9.43 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Stock

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 117,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 816.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000.
Shares of BIV opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $84.26.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
