Baader Bank Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for Duerr (DUE)

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €43.00 ($50.00) target price from Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Societe Generale set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duerr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.88 ($54.51).

ETR DUE opened at €29.76 ($34.60) on Tuesday. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a fifty-two week high of €120.55 ($140.17).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

