Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 39.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 92.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $256,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $725,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

