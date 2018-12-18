Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $319,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

