Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $289,000 in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Stock

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 44.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 70.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 82,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $383,444.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 677,578 shares of company stock worth $3,068,644.

Shares of NYSE OAK opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $320.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OAK. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

