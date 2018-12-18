Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $41,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $2,273,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHGE shares. B. Riley upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price target on Baker Hughes A GE to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Shares of BHGE opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

