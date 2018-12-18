Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 10,093 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/banco-de-sabadell-s-a-purchases-10093-shares-of-paychex-inc-payx.html.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.