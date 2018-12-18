Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 8,691 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3,245.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 354,407.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.32.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $404,297.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $404,297.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,526 shares of company stock worth $607,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $146.80 and a 12 month high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

