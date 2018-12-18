Banco Santander (SAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

SAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 104,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,707. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 15.20%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Santander by 203.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,298,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after buying an additional 7,574,610 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,051,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,258,000 after buying an additional 4,494,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 30.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,054,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,931 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,934,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco Santander by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 999,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

