Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

