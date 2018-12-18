Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. TheStreet cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $129.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 35.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

