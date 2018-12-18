Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.37 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $99.39 and a 12 month high of $122.97.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

