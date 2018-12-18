Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 64,444 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,389,000 after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 984,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 511,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,999,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 215,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Edwards acquired 2,930 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,825.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,825.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 16,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $495,655.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CENT. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

