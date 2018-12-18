Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (BGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of BGH stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $19.95.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, formerly Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as the advisor determines is consistent with capital preservation.

