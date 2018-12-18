Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Barrick Gold has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

ABX stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 16.17 and a beta of -0.50. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

ABX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

