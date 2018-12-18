Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Trading Down 2.5%

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.03. 3,269,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,612,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Appio acquired 25,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $584,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

