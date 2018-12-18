Baytex Energy (BTE) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. CIBC raised Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.13.

TSE:BTE traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,230,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$8.89.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$436.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.379999979272728 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward David Lafehr purchased 41,494 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.54. Also, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 66,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total transaction of C$172,260.00.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

