Beacon Securities Comments on Horizon North Logistics Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Beacon Securities dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a report released on Thursday, December 13th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.80 to C$3.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.99.

HNL opened at C$1.56 on Monday. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In other news, Director Russell Newmark sold 50,000 shares of Horizon North Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. Also, Director Dale E. Tremblay sold 58,900 shares of Horizon North Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$94,240.00. Insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $268,265 in the last quarter.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

