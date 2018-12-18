Beaton Management Co. Inc. Purchases 1,308 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 4.1% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 23,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 19,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of TD opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.35%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

