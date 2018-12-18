BidaskClub Downgrades Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Sell

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on Ceragon Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 1,581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.