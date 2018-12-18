BidaskClub Lowers TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) to Strong Sell

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $920.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 757.59% and a negative return on equity of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel A. Cartwright sold 40,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bernick sold 183,310 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $760,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900,238 shares of company stock valued at $20,426,529. 22.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,932,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 286,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 608,470 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

