Big Lots (BIG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.74, but opened at $28.58. Big Lots shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 2082534 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 8,500 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $250,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIG. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 314,080 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,350,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

