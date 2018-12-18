Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 120.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 861.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2,188.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 117,069 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,241,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,042,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Biogen by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,632,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Biogen from $445.00 to $436.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.58.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $313.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.87 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

