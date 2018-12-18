Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,354,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,513,000 after buying an additional 846,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,613,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 51,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 1,415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,936,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of BHVN opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.48). As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

