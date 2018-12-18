BitBay 1-Day Volume Reaches $12,551.00 (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, BitBay has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. BitBay has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $12,551.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00057298 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.