BitCoen (BEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,673.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. BitCoen has a market cap of $333,343.00 and $5,673.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.02188635 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000405 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

