Black Diamond Group (BDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.98

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 308854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.55 million. Analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Ltd will post -0.00999999908256889 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through four segments: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. The BOXX Modular segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial institutions, resource industries, and government agencies in North America.

