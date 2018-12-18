BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,155,752 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 30,892,490 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,227,719 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $839,034,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,508,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,990,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

