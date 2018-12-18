BlackRock Inc. Acquires 214,833 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,301,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hawaiian worth $292,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of HA stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

