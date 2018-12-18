BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,921,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 101,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Innospec worth $300,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Innospec’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Innospec’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

