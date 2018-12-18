BlackRock Inc. Has $282.55 Million Stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,201,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732,645 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $282,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 22.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 16.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 406.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David C. Dauch acquired 88,100 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $1,010,507.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John May acquired 5,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,858.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 136,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,594. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

AXL stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

